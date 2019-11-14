49-Year-Old Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others Thursday evening in St. Mary’s County.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Point Lookout Road (MD Route 5) north of Harper’s Corner Road in Mechanicsville, on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Rt. 5 collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was traveling north at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, Julie Ann Blew, 49, of unknown address, was declared deceased at the scene of the crash. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Two of the occupants of the pick-up truck, a 15-year-old female and 40-year-old male, were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A third occupant of the truck, a 13-year-old male, was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Point Lookout Road was closed for about four hours in the area of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

