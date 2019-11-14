49-Year-Old Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured three others Thursday evening in St. Mary’s County.
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Point Lookout Road (MD Route 5) north of Harper’s Corner Road in Mechanicsville, on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Rt. 5 collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck that was traveling north at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, Julie Ann Blew, 49, of unknown address, was declared deceased at the scene of the crash. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Point Lookout Road was closed for about four hours in the area of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Prayers for all involved.
Time to build roads with center dividers.
No, it’s time to teach drivers how to drive with the roads already in place.
Right! Just like at work, people need to STAY IN THEIR OWN LANE!
Praying for all of the people involved.
I agree with the idea of center dividers. car’s coming at you at 70 miles an hour is a scary thing. People do not pay attention and get distracted so easily. So sorry for the families involved
…..70 mph..WHERE ???WHERE CAN YOU DRIVE 70 MPH ?? i CAN NOT GO TO PARK OR COUNTY LINE WITHOUT SEEING OFFICER ! O