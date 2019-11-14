Maryland State Police Currently Investigating Fatal Crash in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported head-on motor vehicle accident with one trapped.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene to confirm two vehicles in a head-on style collision with one driver trapped. Moments later, Officers advised a female had no pulse, with the vehicle smoking.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hollywood arrived on the scene to confirm the crash was North of Harpers Corner Road on Point Lookout Road, near Three Notch Road.

Units confirmed one patient deceased on the scene. Two patients were transported by an ambulance from Charles County to an area hospital with unknown injuries. One patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

