Robert Morlene Holt “Bussie”, 67

Robert Morlene Holt, affectionately known as “Bussie”, 67 of Hollywood, MD, entered into eternal life on November 4, 2019 at his home. Robert was born on April 19, 1952 to the late Carrie Elizabeth (Mason) Holt and John Columbus Holt.

Robert attended St. Mary’s Public Schools. Robert was a farmer for years and afterwards he became employed at Captain Leonard’s Seafood until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his niece, Latasha and his nephew, Kelvin, who he lived with for years. He enjoyed watching sports. His favorite team was the Redskins. He always said to his sister, Evangeline, “did they win”. He also enjoyed very much his brother-in-law, Joseph Nelson’s cooking.

A special THANK YOU to Latasha and Kelvin Morgan for the special love and care given to Robert.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by eight siblings, Sarah Holt, Pauline Medley, John Philip Holt, Arcadia Holt, Agnes Courtney, Patrick Holt, John Columbus Holt, and Rose Holt. Robert leaves to cherish his memories one sister, Evangeline Holt of Leonardtown MD; one brother, David Holt of La Plata, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, November 15, 2019 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.