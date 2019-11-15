Shirlynn Lamar O’Brien, 72 of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away in Callaway, MD, on November 6, 2019. “Lynn” as she was affectionately known, as well as “Chick” to family and friends, was born on March 20, 1947 in Washington, S.E., DC. to the late Bernard L. Gordon and Shirley A. Dean Gordon. After graduating from Anacostia High School in 1965, Lynn met and married the love of her life, her husband, David M. O’Brien on October 21, 1967.

Lynn loved to plant flowers and decorate. She had 3 kitties that she adored. Lynn loved and enjoyed being around family and friends. She was nothing but giving to all of those she knew and who knew her. Lynn always put others first.

Lynn leaves behind to cherish her sweet memories her husband of 52 years, David M. O’Brien, of Mechanicsville, MD; her children, Heather O’Brien, of Hollywood, MD, Michael O’Brien, of Hollywood, MD, Shannon O’Brien, of Montross, VA, Kyle O’Brien Walker, of Youngstown, OH; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kevin, Marcus, Griffin; four great grandchildren, Travis, Landon, Nellie and Vivian, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

To know Lynn was to know a kind, generous, fun-loving and wonderful special person. She will be missed and will carry on in our memories for all of time.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, November 18, 2019 for visitation at 9 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.