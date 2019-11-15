Ramona Bowles Hayden, 88, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 9, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. She was born on March 10, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD to George Roger Wathen and Margaret Belle Wathen (Yates).

Ramona was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, MD. She married James “Aubrey” Bowles, Sr. on June 29, 1948. Together, they were blessed with six children. They were married for thirty-two years before Aubrey passed away in 1980. She worked as a nursing assistant at St. Mary’s Hospital for 35 years before she retired and became a homemaker. She delivered the Washington Post newspaper around the county for many years along with her family. She was a proud member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Ramona later married William Dent “Tom” Hayden on November 12, 1991 where she was blessed with three step-children.

Ramona is survived by her children, Margaret Bowles (Joe) of Leonardtown, MD, Grace Shoemaker of Leonardtown, MD, James “Junior” Bowles Jr. (Donna) of Hollywood, MD, George Bowles (MaryLou) of Leonardtown, MD, Norman Bowles of Falls Church, VA, Edwin Bowles (Michelle) of Leonardtown, MD and step-children Mickey Hayden and Margie Lord, both of Hollywood, MD, as well as, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Catherine Ann Hayden of Leonardtown, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her siblings James “Pete” Wathen, Rebecca Proffit, Robert Wathen, MaryRita Delozier, Grace Mattingly, Alice Cromwell, George Wathen Jr. and Frannie Owens. She was also pre-deceased by her grandsons, Johnny Bowles, Ricky Bowles and Patrick Bowles, her granddaughter Cary Shoemaker, her step-daughter Gloria Harper and a great-great grandson Levi Brooks.

Ramona was a strong-willed, independent woman who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She shared pictures and stories about her children and grandchildren with great pride. She was a hard-worker and was always there when she was needed most. She enjoyed gardening and canning fruits and vegetables. Ramona loved to play cards and had a quick wit about her. She could tell stories from back in the day, remembering every detail and making you feel like you were there yourself. She touched more souls than she will ever know. She has battled more illnesses than any one person should face, but she fought them with great courage and an impeccable strength. She lived her life dedicated to God and her family. She will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:30 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Bowles, Ryan Bowles, Jamie Bowles, Garrett Bowles, Glenn Mattingly, Gwyn Wathen Jr., Bradley Owens and Wade Wathen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Post Office Box 3, Hollywood, MD 20636 or St. John Francis Regis Parish, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.