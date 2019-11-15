Frank Lowe, 92, of Ridge, MD died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.

Born December 6, 1926 in Troy, New York, Frank has lived in Ridge since 2007, having previously lived in Haines City, FL, Lakewood, NM, Springfield, VA, and New York. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from civil service after 31 years working for the Department of the Army. After his 18th birthday in December of 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served for two years as radar technician. After discharge, he began work with the Department of the Army at the Schenectady Army Depot and was trained as a computer specialist. In 1964, he was moved to Washington, DC where he worked for the Surgeon General and then the Army Materiel Command in Alexandria, Va. Frank has been a lifelong, devout Catholic and was a member and usher for St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge since 2007.

More than anything, Frank loved and adored his wife and best friend Julie for 58 years until she passed in 2007. He never stopped loving her. During those 58 years, they raised four children, retired and spent over 20 years RV’ing together. He loved traveling, sports of all kinds, dancing with his wife, his cat Ginger, and watching his family grow.

Frank is survived by his four children: Sandy (Bob) Buxton of Burke, VA, Michael Lowe of Rhododendron, OR, Susan Faul of Lexington Park, MD, and David (Lynn) Lowe of Ridge, MD; his 10 grandchildren: Kerry Lawrence, Steven Buxton, Eric Lowe, Kelly Faul, Taylor Faul, Sarah Faul, Maggie Kennedy, Sadie Lowe, Marah Friedman, and Lane Friedman; and seven great-grandchildren: Katie Laurence, Meghan Laurence, Hannah Laurence, Max Buxton, Meredith Buxton, Emily Buxton, and Logan Faul.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 with a funeral Mass at 12:00 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Ridge, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made in his name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680.