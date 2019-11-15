Charles Anthony Hill, Jr. “Dooley”, 59, of Accokeek, MD formerly from Chaptico, MD passed away November 10, 2019 in Fort Washington, MD. He was born on March 14, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Catherine Cecelia Hill of Chaptico, MD and the late Charles Anthony Hill, Sr. Dooley was the loving husband of the late Ann (Welch) Hill who he married on March 25, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV and whom preceded him in death on October 8, 2019. Dooley is survived by his siblings Randall Andrew Hill and Gary Glenn Hill both of Chaptico, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Bradley Hill.

Dooley graduated from Chopticon High School. He worked as an Inventory Clerk at the Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, MD for 20 years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church Chaptico, MD with Father Michal Sijnog officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Herbert, Joseph Lawrence, Gary Hill, Jr, Alan Hill, Blake Hill and John Keenan, Sr.