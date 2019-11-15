Local Business Seeking Volunteers to Assist in Moving Today, Friday, November 15, 2019, in California

November 15, 2019

A local business, White Rabbit Children’s Books and Gifts is currently in the middle of moving stores from Leonardtown to California, Maryland, and is seeking volunteers to help make the move easier!

If you’re interested, anyone willing and able to lift and move heavy items would be greatly appreciated any time on Friday, November 15, 2019, daytime or evening hours, we are now located right next to the pastry shop in the Wildewood Shopping Center.

I grossly underestimated the manpower necessary to move and re-install the shelving units from the old store to the new one. A loaded uhaul truck is already at the store, just needs to be unpacked!




