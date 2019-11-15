Volunteer Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Chimney Fire with Extensions in North Beach

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 9:10 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding areas responded to the 3800 Block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in North Beach, for the reported chimney fire

Crews arrived on location of a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing. Firefighters from Engine 11 arrived and quickly stretched a line inside reporting fire in the walls with extensions into the attic. Engine 11’s crew quickly extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Tower 1’s crew opened up the interior and threw ground ladders around the building. Squad 1 completed a search.

Units were scaled back and held with Company 1 units and Truck 5.

Crews operated for just over an hour and returned to service.

No known injuries were reported.

