Police Officers Discharge Duty Weapons To Stop Dog Attack in Fort Washington

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Investigative Response Team is investigating after two PGPD patrol officers responded to a dog attack and discharged their weapons on Wednesday, leaving one dog dead.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at approximately 8:00 pm, patrol officers were called to the 11000 block of McKay Road in Fort Washington, for a welfare check after a neighbor heard screams of distress. The caller reported seeing two dogs attacking a woman outside of a home. Once on scene, officers located the woman who was being severely bitten and surrounded by two large dogs. The dogs were standing next to the victim who was suffering from critical injuries. As officers approached the woman to try to render aid, the dogs charged towards the officers forcing them to draw their weapons and fire. One dog was wounded and died at the scene. The other dog ran away. At that point, the officers were able to render emergency lifesaving measures including applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding of potentially life threatening injuries.

Paramedics quickly arrived and rushed the woman to a local area hospital to undergo treatment for multiple bites and lacerations to her upper body and extremities.

Animal control officers arrived on scene and eventually took custody of both dogs involved in the attack. A third dog was located inside the residence and was also taken into the custody of Animal Control.

As is our standard operating procedure, both officers were placed on administrative leave pending standard post shooting requirements. Our Special Investigative Response Team will handle the investigation into the discharge of the officers’ duty weapons. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Investigative Response Team at (301) 856-2660.

Prince George’s County Animal Control is handling the investigation into the dogs and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Animal Services Division can be contacted at (301) -780-7200.

