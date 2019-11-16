State Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Vehicle Fires at Cusics Mechanic and Towing in Clements

On Friday, November 16, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District and surrounding companies responded to Cusic Mechanic & Towing at 37720 Manor Road in Clements, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles fully engulfed in flames, not threatening the buildings.

Firefighters extinguished the fires in under 10 minutes.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause.

No injuries were reported. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

