The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Charlotte Hall Theft Suspect

November 16, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud and theft case. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 8:30 pm, the suspect rented a Husqvarna leaf blower and a magnetic sweeper, charging the items to someone else’s account at the Ace Hardware store in Charlotte Hall.

The suspect never returned the items. The suspect was seen leaving the business in a Dodge pickup (also pictured).

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 65067-19


This entry was posted on November 16, 2019 at 10:14 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Charlotte Hall Theft Suspect

  1. Anonymous on November 16, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Should be easy enough to find out who it is since there is a picture of the plate as well as a sign in the back window.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.