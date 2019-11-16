The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Charlotte Hall Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud and theft case. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 8:30 pm, the suspect rented a Husqvarna leaf blower and a magnetic sweeper, charging the items to someone else’s account at the Ace Hardware store in Charlotte Hall.

The suspect never returned the items. The suspect was seen leaving the business in a Dodge pickup (also pictured).

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com. Case # 65067-19

