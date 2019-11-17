VIDEO: One Injured and Home Destroyed After Early Morning House Fire in California, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, at approximately 4:20 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Valley Lee responded to 45366 Abell Drive in California, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence fully engulfed in flames, units declared a defensive attack only.

Firefighters had multiple issues at first due to the area being a non-dydant area and had to lay over 1500 feet of hose from the scene to the nearest fire hydrant. Firefighters also encountered issues with lack of water due to a malfunctioning hydrant, additional tankers were then requested to the scene for water.

Units operated on the scene for over three hours and firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is currently investigating the cause.

The single occupant of the home was transported to an area hospital with severe smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered unknown injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

