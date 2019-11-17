Frances Wilson Hahne, 67, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on November 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Born in Long Island, New York on December 30, 1951, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley Wilson and the late Jane Cook Wilson.

Fran had a passion for the auto industry and held several jobs in that field throughout her career. Most recently she worked for State Farm Insurance as an Appraiser. Fran was delighted to begin her well-deserved retirement in December of 2016.

Fran’s lively spirit and good humor touched the lives of her family and her many friends. She was an avid golfer and member of the Wicomico Shores Golf Club and the Wicomico Senior Blitz Golf Group. When she wasn’t golfing, she enjoyed her two basset hounds, her cats, cooking, and flower gardening. Fran was also a talented artist and painter. Fran devotedly cheered on the Washington Nationals throughout many seasons and was thrilled to see them become World Champions!

Fran married her beloved Frederick Hahne on March 23rd, 1995. They shared over 16 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2011. More recently Fran enjoyed a close relationship with Harold McKay. Their companionship provided them both with great joy for many years. She is survived by her brother, Robert Wilson of Florida and sister, Janet Wilson Smith of Pennsylvania.

Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 21st at 12:00pm at Dent Chapel, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frances’ name may be made to: St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, PO Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

