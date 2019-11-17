Clifford Mackall Ricketts, 89, of Leonardtown, MD died peacefully Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home in Leonardtown with his family at his side.

He was born on March 18, 1930 in Washington, D.C. to the late Clifford Ray Ricketts and Mildred Trueworthy Ricketts.

Mackall graduated in 1952 from the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. On June 15, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ingalls “Betty” Ricketts, in Bethesda, MD. They celebrated over 60 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in November 2012. In January 1953 he proudly joined the United States Navy and served his country until his honorable discharge in May 1956 as a Gunnery Officer. He served in Korea and on the Mediterranean Sea aboard two Fletcher-class destroyers, the USS John Hood for two and a half years and then the USS Healy for six months. He was a partner with his father and brother at Ricketts, Ricketts, Nelson and Mudd accounting firm for over 36 dedicated years until his retirement in 1992. In 1978, Mackall and Betty purchased waterfront property in Leonardtown and came down most weekends with their family. In 1995, they permanently moved to St. Mary’s and built a beautiful home off of Breton Bay.

Mackall and his identical twin brother, Martel Trueworthy Ricketts, married identical twin sisters and spent their entire lives doing things together and enjoying every moment. He and his wife and brother and sister-in-law traveled extensively, which included England, Italy, Scotland, Greece, Germany, Ireland and France. The four owned a 26-foot Bayliner named the “Isobeth” that Mackall and his brother enjoyed using for fishing and boating. For over 20 years the brothers traveled on the Intracoastal Waterway to North Carolina by boat to their mother-in-law’s home where the met up with their wives who had traveled there by car. Mackall volunteered with the Department of Aging doing taxes for 13+ years and at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for over 20 years in the Patient Accounting Office.

Mackall is survived by his children: Layne Ricketts of Leonardtown, MD, Carolyn Ricketts of Edgewater, MD, and Diane Brewer (Rocky) of Laramie, WY; his identical twin brother Martel Ricketts (Isobel) of Leonardtown, MD; three grandchildren: Lance Ricketts (Angela), April Cleven (Chris) and Logan Brewer; and five great-grandchildren, Jaeden Cleven, Cole Cleven, Shane Cleven, Declan Cleven, and Faith Cleven.

Family will receive friends for Mackall's Life Celebration on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to a charity of choice.

