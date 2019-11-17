Mary Macon Prior, 86, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Born April 7, 1933 in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of the late Edward Macon, MD and Isabel Carpenter Macon.

Mary grew up in Washington, D.C. She and her family spent summers in California, Maryland where Mary enjoyed fishing and boating. Mary attended Radford College (now University) graduating with a degree in education. She taught Home Economics for 19 years at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Marlow Heights, Maryland. For several years, Mary helped and cared for her uncle, Robert C. Macon, Major General, USA Retired , in California, Maryland. For many years, during and after retiring from teaching, Mary helped build, operate, and maintain a marina at Joy Point in California, MD, with General Macon. She excelled in boat and home repairs and operated and maintained her own boats over the years. Mary married Francis X. Prior in 1980. They were happily married for 33 years; Francis passed away in 2013. Mary lived at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for the past four years.

Mary was a kind, good-hearted, unpretentious, and loving person. She enjoyed the outdoors and boating on the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay. She also enjoyed baking bread, cakes, and cookies for her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Robert Prior, DMD (Cheryl Budd DMD), of Lexington Park, MD; Bruce Prior, DMD (Mary Jane Prior PhD), of North Wales, PA; and Donald Prior, MD, of Madeira Beach, FL; and grandsons, Francis, Robert, Thomas, Jake, and Jack Prior, and one great grandson, Alexander Prior. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Xavier Prior and her siblings, Edward Macon, MD, and Robert Macon, MD.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

