Dennis Kleean, 70, of Hollywood, MD died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence.

Born December 28, 1948 in Meadville, PA. Dennis has lived in Hollywood since 1990, having previously lived in Severn, MD. He was a loving father and grandfather. He worked for the Department of the Navy and several Defense Contractors as an engineer before retiring in 2006.

Dennis loved boating, working on projects around the house, and relaxing with friends.

Dennis is survived by his ex-wife and friend: Jane Kleean of Hollywood, MD; two children: Kelley Wallace (Bradley) of York, PA and Heather Arthur (Ryan) of Hollywood, MD; and his 4 grandchildren: Abigail Arthur, Aidan Arthur, Mallory Wallace, and Ashton Arthur.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650; with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.