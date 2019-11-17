Joan Andrea Vogel, 75, of Aquasco, MD at the Pearly Gaits Farm, passed away peacefully at Medstar Washington Hospital Center on November 11, 2019.

Joan was born on April 17, 1944 in Pennsylvania to the late William S. Gaskill and Dorothy Nickolis Sprang.

Joan met her best friend and the love of her life, Conrad Frederick Vogel and married him promptly. They celebrated more than 56 years of wedded bliss. He was her rock, her heart and her one true love.

She was adored and loved by her family and community. Joan worked for the Smithsonian Institute as a financial planner for many years. Upon her retirement, she spent her days riding her beloved horse, Pik My Valentine, until his passing in a few years ago. Joan never forgot her precious horse and her husband’s rests easy knowing they were reunited and riding together once again. After Pik My Valentine passed, Joan acquired Houdini and Khandi, both Arabians, and loved to ride English with them. She was sad to see them go to new homes when she physically could no longer saddle them up and take care of them properly.

If you asked Joan what she treasured most about life, she would have simply said, her husband, horses and her home. She felt great pride in her home and being able to look out over the open pastures. As Conrad would say, “They are living their best life.”, and they never had to leave home.

To know Joan was to know a kind, loving soul. She will be missed and memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family.

Joan is survived by her husband, Conrad Frederick Vogel; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sylvia, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends for Joan’s Memorial Gathering on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.