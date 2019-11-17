Fred Alvin Valentine, 81

Fred Alvin Valentine, age 81, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Born on September 4, 1938, he was the son of the late Frank Alvin Valentine and the late Margaret E. Myers Valentine.

Fred proudly served in the US Army from April 1958 to January 1967, including serving as an MP during the aftermath of the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he began a career with the United Parcel Service as a Truck Driver then served as a Business Agent with the Teamsters Union Local #639, and ultimately returned to drive the “big rigs” for UPS until his retirement in 2000.

Although, Fred left the military life behind, he never forgot the veterans. He was an advocate for his brothers and sisters who served and waved the flag proudly. Patriotism was as much a part of him on his final days as the day he enlisted. Fred enjoyed spending time on the golf course teeing off under the sunshine and when he couldn’t be on the course, he could watch golf for hours. If you knew Fred, you’ve heard him speak about his beloved 1968 Firebird. He worked countless hours restoring and perfecting his favorite car. He was always happy to talk “shop” about cars or jump in to turn wrenches.

Fred was an honorable and kind man. He loved his family above all and treasured even the little moments with them. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Fred is survived by the love of his life and wife of 52 years, Barbara A. Valentine, his daughter, Sherri V. Collins (Gary) of Mechanicsville, MD and his son, Timothy Valentine (Silke) of California and six (6) grandchildren, Jonathan Collins (Ashley), Justin Collins, Nicholas Collins (Kirby), Brooke Collins, Bryan Valentine and Shane Valentine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen S. Valentine and his brother, Robert Valentine.

Family will receive visitors for Fred’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Monday, November 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Huffman officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 2:30 p.m.

The family can receive condolences at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

