Harish Chandra Rastogi, 87, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on November 14, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Harish was born on August 15, 1932, in India. He is the son of the late Ram Bharosey Lal Rastogi and Lilavati Rastogi. He was raised in a family of seven (7) sons and three (3) daughters.

He obtained his undergraduate degree in metallurgical sciences at the Benaras Hindu University in India and then an MBA at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He was an Associate Provost at the University of Pennsylvania and worked there until his retirement. Harish and his wife, Sneh Rastogi met in India and moved to the U.S. over fifty (50) years ago. Together they have been married for sixty-two (62) years and had one son, the late Dr. Amitabh Rastogi.

Harish enjoyed keeping up with the news and current affairs, cooking, and reading. Above all, Harish loved to spend time with his family. Family always came first to him and he felt great pride in helping them. He also had an interest in contributing to a wide variety of charities.

Harish is survived by his wife, Sneh Rastogi; daughter-in-law, Dr. Sunita Kulshrestha; brothers, Subhash Chandra Rastogi, Girish Chandra Rastogi and Sunil Kumar Rastogi and sisters Bala Rastogi, Sudha Rastogi and Poonam Rastogi. He was preceded in death by his son Dr. Amitabh Rastogi; his parents and his brothers Satish Chandra Rastogi, Ambrish Chandra Rastogi and Anil Kumar Rastogi.

Family and friends will gather for Harish’s Visitation on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home& Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A hindu last rites ceremony will follow.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements being made with Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.