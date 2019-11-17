Dennis Hilton Hammett, Jr., 71

Dennis Hilton Hammett, Jr., age 71, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Born on March 3, 1948, he was the son of the late Dennis Hilton Hammett, Sr. and the late June Klavuhn in Chestertown, MD.

Dennis met Virginia in Greenbelt, MD and together they shared thirty-nine (39) wonderful years of marriage. They lovingly raised two sons, Lawrence D. Hammett and Robert C. Tolliver III and welcomed two grandchildren into their family.

Dennis worked for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as a Wildlife Technician and retired in 2009. He enjoyed spending his spring and summer fishing with his sons and grandchildren. In the fall and winter months he would be found in the woods hunting. Dennis liked to enjoy nature and found peace and happiness surrounded by the beauty of trees and animals.

Although he enjoyed his job, nothing made him happier than the faces of his family. He was proud to say he raised great men with his beautiful wife. The smiles and laughter of his granddaughters, Isabelle and Adelyn, made his day. If you feel sad, or just miss his smile take a moment to look into the eyes of his family and you will see him. He may be gone physically, but his spirit lives on in their laughter.

