Charlotte Hall Accountant in ‘Utter Shock’ Over Big Powerball Win

A lucky accountant from Charlotte Hall never figured a $10 quick-pick Powerball ticket would bring her a shocking surprise. Playing “Lottery is my excitement,” said the happy woman, who won a $50,000 prize in the November 9, 2019, drawing.

The 74-year-old stops by New Market Service Center, located at 29233 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, every week to purchase Lottery tickets to pass the time. Following her routine, the lucky player bought her tickets one week and the following week learned she won $50,000.

“I was in utter shock,” the winner said after she checked the Lottery website and saw her numbers matched many of the winning numbers. Her husband of 51 years, who also loves playing scratch-offs and Keno, was asleep at the time and she didn’t want to wake him. Instead, she got a family member to confirm her big win. When her husband woke up and learned of her $50,000 prize, “he almost had a heart attack,” the winner said. The lucky lady does not plan to share news of her win with anyone other than her husband and a few chosen family members.

The happy couple loves playing Lottery and casino games. When asked of their plans for their winnings, they said they might go on vacation at a spot with casinos.

The St. Mary’s County native has worked as an accountant for more than 40 years. Before that, she was a social worker at her father’s construction company. She thoroughly enjoys her career and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

