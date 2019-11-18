No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Hits Utility Pole in Lexington Park

On Saturday, November 16, 2019, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pole with a brush fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with power lines, a broken utility pole, and a vehicle not involved in the crash in the roadway, with the nearby woods and grass on fire.

Emergency medical services reported all patients refused care and no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

