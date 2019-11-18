St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Seeking Youth and Adult Indoor Soccer Referees

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time Youth and Adult Indoor Soccer Referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January.

Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude, and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 – $20 per hour based on age division.

Hours:

Tuesdays – Thursday and Fridays 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturdays – 8:00 a.m., to 8:00 p.m.

Adult games last 40 minutes and the youth games can be as short as 35 minutes

To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf.

For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.

