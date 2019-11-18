Notice of Limited St. Mary’s Transit System Route Operations From Monday, November 18, to Friday, November 22, 2019

During the week of Monday, November 18, to Friday, November 22, the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not operate the new Route 8 California/Great Mills public transportation service. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) paratransit program for persons with disabilities and the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will continue to operate on a regular schedule.

On Friday, November 29, 2019, STS public transportation routes will operate on the Saturday schedule: Great Mills / California (11), Leonardtown Route Northbound and Southbound (12), and County Span Northbound and Southbound with the Southern Route (7) and the Northern Route (14+ 6).

SSTAP routes for the senior centers and seniors will not operate Friday, November 29, but all ADA routes will operate as scheduled.

For complete information on routes and schedules, please visit the website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/sts-transit/ or contact Jacqueline Fornier, Transportation Manager at 301-475-4200, ext., 71122.

