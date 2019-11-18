Our beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend Richard Adam Jenkins, known to most as Adam, passed away on November 13, 2019 at his residence. Adam moved to Calvert County from Howard County when he was in fourth grade. He was born on February 17, 1980 in Columbia, MD and was just shy of turning 40. On July 13, 2017 Adam was in a crippling car accident causing a complete injury to his C-6, C-7 vertebrae. This was a life changing accident for Adam which left him paralyzed from the chest down and unfortunately contributed to his passing. Adam was the most fun loving, outgoing and charismatic person. He enjoyed his time playing jokes, watching sports, shows about overhauling cars, trying to help or give advice to others, and most of all, spending time with his friends and family. He adored his nieces and nephews and was so proud of them as well as his own children and enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could.

Adam is survived by his mother, Deborah Jean Insley Lucas and step-father, Charles Clinton Lucas of Lusby, MD; his children, Anthony Creed Jenkins, Austyn Cincere Jenkins, Ayden Cade Jenkins, and Zyleigh Jenkins all of Prince Frederick, MD and Stryker Cash Jenkins of Chesapeake Beach, MD; his siblings, Joseph Steven Bearns, Jr. and wife Stephanie Soutter Bearns of Owings, MD, Charles George Bearns and wife Amanda “Betty” Bearns of Lusby, MD, Jennifer Lynne Lucas and significant other Charles Windsor of Lusby, MD, Sarah Jeanne Lucas and significant other Brian Pedone of Lusby, MD, Dalton Jenkins of Mims, FL and Cole Jenkins of Titusville, FL; and nieces and nephews, Amanda Bearns, Charles Bearns, Jr., Tiffany Bearns, Joseph Bearns III, Jordan Blackwell, Brody Blackwell, Preston Ramsey, Jett Busler and Jagger Lucas. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Allen Jenkins.

Family will receive friends for a Life Celebration on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, 755 South Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.