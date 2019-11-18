Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Conducting Inspections of Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge on Thursday, November 21, 2019

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will continue its inspection of the MD 4 Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge). The inspection will take place nightly through Thursday., November 21, from 9:00 p.m., until 5:00 a.m., the following morning.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs are placed along area State routes to alert travelers about the work.

Travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. Drivers are reminded to remain alert when traveling through the work zone. Real-time traffic and lane closure information is available on md511.maryland.gov.

