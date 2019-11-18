Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Conducting Inspections of Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge on Thursday, November 21, 2019

November 18, 2019

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will continue its inspection of the MD 4 Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge). The inspection will take place nightly through Thursday., November 21, from 9:00 p.m., until 5:00 a.m., the following morning.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs are placed along area State routes to alert travelers about the work.

Travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. Drivers are reminded to remain alert when traveling through the work zone. Real-time traffic and lane closure information is available on md511.maryland.gov.

This entry was posted on November 18, 2019 at 5:41 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Conducting Inspections of Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge on Thursday, November 21, 2019

  1. bill on November 18, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    The plan for this inspection is to replace the bridge with another one

    Reply
  2. J on November 18, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    I wanna see some of my tax dollars go to fixing that fence all the way through

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.