Firefighters in Charles County Quickly Extinguish Chimney Fire in Bryans Road

On November 17, 2019, at approximately 6:00 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Bryans Road, and surrounding departments responded to Ravine Drive in Bryans Road, for the reported chimney fire.

The 911 caller was a neighbor of the residence reporting their neighbors chimney was burning flames on the roof.

39 personnel responded to the scene and found an active chimney fire.

Units “chained the chimney”, used dry powder bombs to assist with the cooling/extinguishment of the chimney. Within 10 minutes, units” scaled the incident back to E112, T1, E32, BC8. BC8 informed the elderly homeowners to contact a “chimney cleaning contractor” before starting another fire in their fireplace.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/

