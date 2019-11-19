Dyson Building Center in Great Mills is an Official Drop off Location for Lily’s Toy Box!

Dyson Building Center is an official drop off location for Lily’s Toy Box!

Dyson’s is located at 20375 Pt Lookout Road, in Great Mills.

Lily is now organizing her 3rd annual toy drive for the kids and families who are stuck at Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. over the holiday season. Lily is donating her 12th birthday in December to the cause by having people donate gifts to the sick children instead of receiving gifts herself.

Bring toys to Dyson Building Center or purchase toys at her online campaign: https://yougivegoods.com/lilys-toybox-2019

Some great toy suggestions include: board games, hot wheel cars, small Lego sets, barbie dolls, coloring books & crayons.

The hospital cannot accept: Latex Balloons or anything containing latex, no used items, nothing gift wrapped

The reason Lily has chosen Children’s Hospital to receive this act of kindness is because when she was 5 years old she was airlifted there after a vicious dog attack to the face.

Needless to say, they saved her life, the hospital now holds a special place in her heart and she can relate to the children there.

These are Lily’s own words about the toy drive:

“I want to make this donation because when I get older I want to look back and know that I made people in the hospital happy. I don’t need any toys or what-not. All I need is to know that I did something great for someone who needed it. I know that God led me to do this and His light is shining so bright through this. As I think back, my greatest moment of last year, and of my whole life, was the day that I gave all of those toys to the sick children and their families.”

