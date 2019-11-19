Police Need Assistance Locating Three Suspects in Connection with Thirteen Porch Package Thefts in Prince George’s County

The Regional Investigation Division is asking for the community’s assistance in locating three suspects who are linked to 13 package thefts in our county.

They are 24-year-old Evelyn Eastman of no fixed address, 19-year-old Terron Kearney of 52nd Street in Northeast, Washington DC, and 31-year-old Brian Lindsay of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast, Washington DC. So far, we’ve linked the suspects to thefts in Upper Marlboro, District Heights and Suitland.

These thefts took place between October 18th and the 22nd and several were recorded on home surveillance systems. In several of the cases, all three suspects are charged. In the remaining, we have charged one or two of the suspects in connection with those particular crimes.

“The Regional Investigation Division detectives did an amazing job identifying and charging these suspects. This was no easy task and required hundreds of hours of police work. Theft violates the very basic laws of our society and our agency takes it seriously. Thank you to those who provided videos and photos of these suspects committing these crimes. This was paramount to closing these cases,” said Major Sunny Mrotek, Regional Investigation Division Commander.

Investigators do believe there could be additional victims in our community who have not reported the crimes. If you have been the victim of a package theft, please call us.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division at 301-868-8773. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



