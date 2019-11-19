Firefighters in Calvert Quickly Extinguish Fire at Chesapeake Beach Laundromat

On Monday, November 18, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding areas responded to the Dunn Clean Laundromat for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a commercial building with smoke showing from the back of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the storage area. Units operated for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

