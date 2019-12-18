Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 12/18/2019

On November 11, 2019 Deputy T. Buckler responded to 9th Street in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that the suspect, Tunde Samurai Oderinde, 24 had thrown a Himalayan salt lamp through their back glass door. Oderinde was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Valued < $1,000.

On November 13, 2019 Deputy Callison reported to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Correctional Deputy Olumese advised that a search was conducted on Quinten Aaron Holland, 44, after Holland returned from a scheduled work release program. While conducting the search, a small yellow pill, suspected to be Nucynta Tapentadol, fell from Holland’s pocket. Holland was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS-Possession with Intent to Deliver in a Place of Confinement. (no photo)

On November 13, 2019 Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop at Cameleer Pass and Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk. Upon making contact with the driver, Deputy Flynt observed the passenger, McKinley Theodore Brooks Jr., 27, continuously move around and reach into the center console of the vehicle after being told to stop. Both occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted which revealed a glass pipe with copper filament under the passenger seat, a silver spoon with burn marks on the bottom and white residue on top, used copper filaments along the passenger side floorboard and a second spoon with burn marks in the trunk area. A search of Brooks revealed a small white rock, suspected to be Crack Cocaine, and a white piece of plastic tied at one end, containing suspected crack cocaine. Brooks was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On November 17, 2019 Deputy Parks responded to Safeway in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised that the suspect appeared to be on CDS and was unable to keep their balance and was knocking things over in the aisles. The suspect left the area on foot prior to Deputy Parks arriving, but was quickly located walking on Prince Frederick Boulevard. Upon making contact with the suspect, Kevin Lamont Clark, 26, Deputy Parks was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications of an active warrant on Clark through West Virginia. Deputy Parks conducted a search of Clark which revealed a syringe and a small glass pipe with a brillo pad in the end of it. Clark was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Administer Equipment Possession.

On November 17, 2019 Deputy Hardesty responded to Patuxent High School in Lusby for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Hardesty observed the suspect, Steven Paul Blake, 39, appear to be fighting another subject. Blake was asked numerous times by Deputies to leave the property but did not comply. Deputies detained Blake, and a search was conducted revealing two shooters of Fireball whiskey. Blake was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order.

On November 19, 2019, Corporal Harms was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Catalina Drive and Golden West Way in Lusby when he observed a male operating a bike in the middle of the roadway. After completing the traffic stop, Corporal Harms attempted to make contact with the male on the bike, Robert Allen Demarr, 34. Demarr got off the bike and removed it from the travel lane and began to walk down Catalina Drive. Demarr quickly began to flee from the area, proceeding through the backyards of multiple residences, and ignoring commands to stop. After the brief foot pursuit, Demarr was detained and a search was conducted. Demarr was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, as well as 3 suspected Oxycodone pills. Demarr was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Concealed Dangerous Weapon, CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, and multiple traffic citations.

On November 21, 2019, Corporal Robshaw conducted a traffic stop in the area of Solomons Island Road and HG Trueman Road in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Timothy Travis Mackall, 19, it was determined Mackall was driving without a driver’s license. Corporal Robshaw also detected the strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Mackall was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, which resulted in a large see through bag containing suspected marijuana. Mackall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana over 10 Grams as well a traffic citations.

On November 22, 2019, Deputy Callison responded to the Calvert County Detention Center for the report of a CDS violation. Upon arrival, Deputy Callison was advised that Correctional Deputy Hotchkiss located half of a pill, suspected to be Alprazolam, in a brown paper bag containing other medications belonging to Brittany Ann Vega, 26. Vega was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute in a Place of Confinement.

On November 23, 2019, Deputy Anderson was assisting Maryland State Police in transporting Thomas Dashay Gary Jr., 23, to the Calvert County Detention Center when he heard Gary spit in the vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputy Anderson observed Thomas’ saliva on the right rear window as well as on the right rear floorboard of the patrol vehicle. Thomas was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Valued <$1,000.

On November 25, 2019, Deputy Rzepkowski conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road at Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown. Upon making contact with the driver, Crystal Kay Sweeney, 38, Deputy Rzepkowski was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications that Sweeney had an active warrant through Anne Arundel County. Sweeney was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was asked if she had any drugs on her person, Sweeney advised she did not have drugs. A search of Sweeney upon entering the detention center resulted in a clear plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana, as well as a brown plastic bag containing two suspected Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills. Sweeney was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On November 26, 2019, Deputy Parks conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road at Parran Road in St. Leonard. Upon making contact with the driver, he detected a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted, which resulted in a .40 Caliber bullet found on the passenger side floor board. After briefly resisting, the passenger, Daquan Gregory Holden, 24, was detained by deputies and a search of his person was conducted resulting in a .40 Caliber extended magazine holding 18 rounds of ammunition. Holden was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resisting/ Interfering with Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

On November 28, 2019, Deputy Naughton conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Camaleer Pass in Owings. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised the tags on the vehicle were reported stolen through Virginia. Upon making contact with the driver, Reginald Ramael Datcher, 49, the strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised Datcher’s driver’s license was revoked in 1996 and the vehicle he was driving was not registered. Datcher was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted resulting in numerous green flakes and several small stems of suspected marijuana, as well as a Stinger P30T Airsoft pistol. Datcher was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Less Than $100 and Concealed Dangerous Weapon.

On December 1, 2019 Deputy Rzepkowski responded to Prince George’s County Police Department to arrest Brandi Lynn Kelley, 36, who had two active warrants through Calvert County. While transporting Kelley to the Calvert County Detention Center, Deputy Rzepkowski asked if Kelley had anything on her person, to which Kelley advised she did not. Upon entering the detention center, a search of Kelley was conducted which revealed a silver folding knife. Kelley was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On December 4, 2019, Deputy Crum responded to Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland for the report of a burglary and welfare check. The complainant advised that Crystal Kay Sweeney, 38, attempted to enter her residence through the front door. Upon making contact with Sweeney in the area of Trouble Lane in Sunderland, Deputy Crum detected a strong chemical odor emanating from Sweeney’s person, and observed her to be lethargic and confused. Sweeney was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and a search was conducted resulting in a clear plastic Ziploc bag containing suspected marijuana that had been laced with PCP. Sweeney was charged with 3rd and 4th Degree Burglary, and CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana.

On December 6, 2019, Deputy N. Buckler responded to E Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies observed glass on a rear door was broken and located Richard McGrath, 48, hiding in the upstairs of the residence. McGrath was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with 4th Degree Burglary.

On December 7, 2019, Deputy N. Buckler conducted a traffic stop at Tyler’s Tackle Shop on Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. Upon making contact with the driver, Jordan Johnson, 20, and the passenger Mikhi Jackson, 19, Deputy Buckler detected the strong odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. Both Johnson and Jackson refused multiple commands from deputies to exit the vehicle, and after briefly resisting and shutting Deputy Buckler’s arm in the window, Johnson and Jackson were detained. A search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a pill bottle with Johnson’s name containing a small black plastic bag of suspected marijuana. Johnson and Jackson were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where Johnson was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order, Resisting/ Interfering with Arrest, and 2nd Degree Assault to a Law Enforcement Officer. Jackson was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order.

On December 10, 2019, Deputy Parks responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised they observed Paul Oburke, 41, take barcode stickers from his pocket and stick them to items he was placing in his shopping cart. While checking out, the complainant took the shopping cart from Oburke and observed the false barcode stickers on 6 of the items in the cart. Deputy Parks made contact with Oburke in the parking lot, and observed several Walmart shopping bags on the passenger side of the vehicle. Oburke stated that he bought the $1,110 worth of items for $60 using the fake barcodes at the Walmart in Dunkirk, and was attempting to purchase additional items totaling $2,269 from the Walmart in Prince Frederick using the false barcodes. Oburke was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft Scheme: $1,500 to <$25,000 and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.