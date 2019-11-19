Owings Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft in Huntingtown After Caught Driving Drunk While Suspended

On November 12, 2019 Deputy Rzepkowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cabin Court in Owings for the report of a vehicle theft.

The victim advised that sometime between 3:00 pm on November 11th and 8:30 am on November 12th and unknown suspect(s) stole their vehicle that was parked in their driveway.

While conducting a neighborhood canvas, Deputy Rzepkowski was advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications of a call they received of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Joy Lee Court in Huntingtown which matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to Joy Lee Court where they made contact with Dexter Erwin Holland, 37, of Owings, who was attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle.

Corporal Woodford detained Holland, and it was confirmed that the vehicle was registered to the victim.

Deputies conducted a search of Holland which revealed a credit card belonging to the victim.

Deputies were also advised by Calvert County Emergency Communications that Holland’s license was suspended and he had an active warrant through Charles County.

Holland was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, Malicious Destruction of Property Valued $1,000+, Stealing Another’s Credit Card, and Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Holland also received the following traffic citations, (Driving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, (Driving, Attempting to Drive) Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Driving While Suspended, Person Driving Motor Vehicle On (Hwy., Public Use Property) on Suspended License and Privilege, Driving/Attempting Drive Motor Vehicle on Hwy W/O Required License and Authorization, Fail to Display License on Demand

