Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Oxon Hill

The Homicide Unit detectives are actively investigating a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill. The victim is 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill.

On November 18th, at approximately 2:05 pm, Maryland-National Capital Park Police and Prince George’s County Police Officers responded to a community center property in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A second person was injured in the assault. Preliminarily, his injuries do not appear life threatening.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and establish a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

