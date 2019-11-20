Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Oxon Hill

November 19, 2019

The Homicide Unit detectives are actively investigating a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill. The victim is 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes of Oxon Hill.

On November 18th, at approximately 2:05 pm, Maryland-National Capital Park Police and Prince George’s County Police Officers responded to a community center property in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. A second person was injured in the assault. Preliminarily, his injuries do not appear life threatening.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and establish a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)


This entry was posted on November 19, 2019 at 10:55 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.