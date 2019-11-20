Woman Sentenced to Eighteen Months for Assaulting Two Law Enforcement Officers in Mechanicsville

Dailisa Charmainge Mease, 28, of no fixed address, was sentenced to eighteen months of active incarceration for assaulting two law enforcement officers and resisting arrest from an August 2019 incident in Mechanicsville.

Mease was believed to be under the influence of Phencyclidine (PCP) and admitted using PCP earlier in the day.

Mease will have an additional eighteen months of backup time while being placed on three years of supervised probation with the department of parole and probation after serving out her jail term.

Assistant State’s Attorney Gina Fioravanti prosecuted the case.