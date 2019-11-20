Mechanicsville Man Found Guilty of Assault, Intimidating a Witness, Stalking and Sex Offense

November 20, 2019
Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces the guilty verdict returned by a St. Mary’s County jury on a domestically related felony assault and sexual assault.

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of intimidating a witness, stalking and fourth degree sex offense.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens prosecuted the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville


1-18-2016 – Trevis Lamar Butler, age 32, of Mechanicsville, by Deputy J. Bittner

This entry was posted on November 20, 2019 at 10:53 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.