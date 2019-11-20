Mechanicsville Man Found Guilty of Assault, Intimidating a Witness, Stalking and Sex Offense

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces the guilty verdict returned by a St. Mary’s County jury on a domestically related felony assault and sexual assault.

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of intimidating a witness, stalking and fourth degree sex offense.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens prosecuted the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

