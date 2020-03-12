Mechanicsville Man Sentenced to 42 Years in Prison for Assault, Intimidating a Witness, Stalking and Sex Offense

UPDATE 3/11/2020: Trevis Lemar Butler, 38, of Mechanicsville, was sentenced to seventy-five years in prison suspended to forty-two years in prison for stalking, fourth degree sex offense, first degree assault and intimidating a witness.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens and Detective Skyler LeFave from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

Upon completion of his forty-two years in prison, Butler will be placed on five years of supervised probation and ordered to have no contact with the victim. The file was also marked as a domestic violence case.

11/20/2020: State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces the guilty verdict returned by a St. Mary’s County jury on a domestically related felony assault and sexual assault.

Trevis Lemar Butler, 37, of Mechanicsville, was found guilty of two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of intimidating a witness, stalking and fourth degree sex offense.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Buffy Giddens prosecuted the case.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date pending a pre-sentencing investigation.

