Maryland Public Service Commission to Hold Public Hearing for Solar Project in St. Mary’s County on Monday, December 2, 2019

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on a request by Lightsource Renewable Energy Development, LLC to build a 20 MW solar generating facility in St. Mary’s County. The hearing will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at Lexington Park, 22211 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Members of the public who wish to comment on the proposal are welcome to attend the hearing before Public Utility Law Judge Janice Flynn. The solar facility, known as the Whitetail Solar Project, and the accompanying interconnecting facilities are proposed to be constructed on 81 acres south of the intersection of Hermanville Road (Maryland Highway 72) and Three Notch Road (Maryland Highway 235)



The application and other filings in this case are available in the electronic docket for Case No. 9620, which may be viewed or downloaded at www.psc.state.md.us.

In addition, the application is available for public inspection and copying at St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Written comments may be submitted using the Commission’s public comments electronic filing system, instructions for which can be found at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments may be uploaded after completing a one-time registration.

As an alternative, comments referencing Case No. 9620 may be mailed or hand-delivered to:

Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary

Maryland Public Service Commission

William Donald Schaefer Tower

6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202

For more information, contact Tori Leonard at 410-767-8054.

