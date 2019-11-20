DNA Match From Burglary in Abell Leads to Arrest of Avenue Man

On December 21, 2018, Deputy First Class Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 38700 block of Collinwood Drive in Abell, for the reported burglary.

Investigation determined an unknown individual forced entry into the victim’s residence and removed personal property. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded and processed the scene for latent fingerprints and DNA. The DNA samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

In May of 2019, the sheriff’s office received information that a the submitted DNA had a positive match with a DNA sample on file in the database.

In June of 2019, a search warrant was executed to obtain a DNA sample from James Ernest Bowles, 62, of Avenue. The samples obtained for Bowles were submitted and analyzed; the samples were a positive match for DNA obtained from the scene of the burglary.

On November 19, 2019, Bowles was arrested and charged with the following:

Burglary First Degree

Burglary Third Degree

Malicious Destruction of Property

Bowles remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

