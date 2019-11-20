The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Assistance in Identifying Four Theft Suspects in California

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured in a theft case. On Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 7:40 pm, four suspects walked into the Belk department store in California. Suspect No. 1 distracted the cashier while two other suspects went through the store stuffing merchandise into large shopping bags they had brought with them. A fourth suspect (not pictured) is described as a black male with four gold upper front teeth, wearing a red hoodie with Pokemon written on the front with a picture of a Pikachu on the back.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call DFC Dale Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8098 or email dale.smith@stmarysmd.com. Case # 65900-19

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff

