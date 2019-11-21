St. Mary’s College of Maryland Recognizes County High School Students

On November 14, 2019, the Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at St. Mary’s College of Maryland held its 22nd annual book awards, presenting book prizes to five county high school seniors in recognition of their outstanding academic record. Shown in photo from left to right: Angie Draheim (SMCM Zeta Chapter vice president), Faith Bouch (Chopticon), Heather Mae Gilmore (Leonardtown), Siera Kerley (King’s Christian), Christine Shatrowsky (St. Mary’s Ryken), Ryan Rex (Great Mills), and Laraine Glidden (SMCM distinguished professor emerita, psychology and human development).

Founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s first – and most prestigious – academic honor society. St. Mary’s College was approved for a chapter in 1997, after a rigorous review process that took more than three years to complete. Election to membership in Phi Beta Kappa is based on three criteria: academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences; breadth of intellectual interests; and good moral character. There are 290 Phi Beta Kappa chapters across the United States today, with a membership exceeding 600,000.

