Francis Furman Dyson, 69 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Home. Furman, as he was affectionately called, was born on July 26, 1950 to the late Anna and Paul Lawrence Dyson. Furman received his education at Jarboesville School and Little Flower School at Holy Face Church.

He was a parishioner at Holy Face Catholic Church. Furman worked in the food service industry, including being employed for years at Earl’s Steak House, Mechanicsville, MD, Black Steer, Charlotte Hall, MD and Bailey’s Restaurant, Leonardttown, MD. He also worked as a bartender at Lee’s Bar. Furman loved to have a good time. He was a fun-loving, caring and considerate person. He loved to party and enjoyed listening to “oldies but goodies”. Playing cards was also one of Furman’s pastimes. Let’s not forget his cooking. Furman enjoyed and loved to cook. It was such a pleasure and delight for him to cook meals and invite the neighborhood to come over to eat and have a joyous good time.

Furman was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Paul Lawrence Dyson, brothers, Johnny, Paul, Jr., Paul, Sr., Lonnie, Larry and James, and brothers-in-law, Charlie Frank McNary and Harold Countiss. He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, William Dyson, Lee Dyson, Jason Dyson, Michael Dyson, Betty Dorsey (Wayne), Barbara McNary, Agnes Young (Clarence), Phyllis Countiss, Diane Holt (Bill), Cherrybell Dyson and Yvonne Spinella (John); his best friends, Bobbie Somerville and Betty Somerville, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite at a graveside inurnment on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 am at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.