Joseph Parran “Smokin’ Joe” Nelson, Sr., 59 of Clements, Maryland passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born November 21, 1959 in Leonardtown, Maryland, he was the loving son of the late Michael Sylvester Nelson, Sr., and Neadurra Ellen Bean Nelson Hall.

Joe met the love of his life, Victoria “Tina” Nelson, in 1985. They were married on November 4, 2000 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland and in 2015 renewed their vows at Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood, Maryland. Tina was his soul mate, best friend and devoted wife.

He was the loving father of Joseph Parran “JoeJoe” Nelson, Jr. of Hughesville, Maryland and Neadurra Nicole “Nikki” Nelson of Clements, Maryland. He is survived by his step-mother, Margaret “Liz” Nelson of Clements, Maryland. His siblings are Michael S. Nelson, Jr. (Donna) of Valley Lee, Maryland, Agnes K. Mayor (Edward) of Chaptico, Maryland, James L. Hill, Sr. (Kim) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Nancy M. Russell (Andrew) and Leonard M. Nelson, Sr. (Samantha) both of Clements, Maryland. His grandchildren are Joseph P. Nelson, III, Lucas A. Nelson and Eleanora J. Nelson all of Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Joe was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Being an excellent carpenter he could build a home from top to bottom. He enjoyed working on cars and he could rebuild an engine in his sleep. He was a great asset for many years to his wife by keeping her mail delivery cars in perfect running order.

Joe’s one great love was being at Maryland International Raceway whenever he could. Racing was in his blood. It was there he earned the name “Smokin’ Joe” for his famous burnouts. He also enjoyed hunting, crabbing and family get-togethers.

Joe never met a stranger. He was a friend to everyone and would talk your ear off if given the chance. He was so proud of his family and enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was fondly called “Uncle Joe” and he was a fun role model to each of them. If you asked Joe what he most treasured out of life he would say his family and friends, his race car and hanging out at Abell’s Diner.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, Maryland with Father Sammuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph P. Nelson, Jr., Joseph P. Nelson, III, Lucas A. Nelson, Michael S. Nelson, III, Richard S. Nelson, and Robert “Spanky” Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael S. Nelson, Jr., James L Hill, Sr., Leonard M. Nelson, Glen Oliver, James L. Hill, Jr., Frankie Vallandingham, Allen Lacey and John V. Nelson, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Neadurra N. Nelson (Education Fund) care of PNC Bank, Leonardtown, Maryland.