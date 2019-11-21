Merle Deloris Hayden Colton, 95, of Bushwood, MD passed away on November 14, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her family at her side.

She was born in Abell, MD on July 9, 1924 to the late George Lawrence Hayden and Agnes Janette Oliver Hayden.

Merle is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She is a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and dance. She was a delicious cook and made the “best meatloaf” around. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Merle is survived by her children: Jeannine Peele of Indian Land, SC, Thomas Hodges Colton, Jr., of Easton, MD, John Hansen Colton (Karen) of Avenue, MD, and Kenneth Lawrence Colton (Theresa) of Front Royal, VA; her grandchildren: Patrick, Anthony, Katie, Alana, Thomas III, and Emily; her great grandchildren: Sean, Brendan, Karlie, Chad, Krista, Bayne, Leland, Lance, and Isla; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Lawrence “Boy” Hayden, James Roland Hayden, Olive Hayden, Perry Hayden, Eldridge Hayden, Genevieve Thompson, and Mildred Hayden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sam Plummer as celebrant and Reverend George Wilkinson as concelebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: John Colton, Ken Colton, Thomas Colton, Jr., Thomas Colton III, Patrick Quinn, Anthony Quinn, Sean Quinn, Brendan Quinn and Chad Quinn.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center, 21585 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

