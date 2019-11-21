Charles Rawlings Foard (Ronnie), 76, of Benedict, MD, passed away peacefully November 17, 2019 in Edgewater, MD from his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Charles was born May 29, 1943 in Prince Frederick, MD. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Rosalie Foard, brothers Robert Lee, Herbie and Norman Gene. He is survived by his wife Joy Lynn Foard. Their 4 children, Tammy (Doug) Brown of Lusby, MD. Jody Pike (Dan) of St. Leonard, MD. Casey Foard (Michaela) of Charlotte Hall, MD. Kandy (Dale) Arbaugh of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two brothers Teenie (Shirley) Foard, Jimmy (Bonnie) Foard, and sister Shirley (Bucky) Norfolk. Ronnie enjoyed dancing with Country Dock Cloggers, spending time with friends and family. He was the life of the party. Drinking bud light, making people laugh, and spreading happiness. He will be missed by many.

