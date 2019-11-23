VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Crash in California

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Indian Bridge Road and Western Branch Lane in California, for the reported single vehicle into a tree, with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single occupant seriously trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Valley Lee extricated the patient in approximately 40 minutes. Crews had to remove all 4-doors, the roof, and preformed a “dash roll” to free the patient.

The patient was flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

