VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Crash in California

November 23, 2019

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Indian Bridge Road and Western Branch Lane in California, for the reported single vehicle into a tree, with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single occupant seriously trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Valley Lee extricated the patient in approximately 40 minutes. Crews had to remove all 4-doors, the roof, and preformed a “dash roll” to free the patient.

The patient was flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on November 23, 2019 at 1:02 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.