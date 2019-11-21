Charles County Great-Great-Grandmother Claims $50,015 in Bonus Match 5 Win

A lucky Waldorf woman is feeling exceptionally grateful these days after winning a second top prize in the Bonus Match 5 game.

Her $50,015 win in the Nov. 9 drawing happened with a ticket bought at Westlake Liquors located at 1182 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The healthcare retiree plays Lottery games about once every two weeks. She uses birthdays and other important dates as the basis for selecting numbers to play.

On the day of the drawing, the 76-year-old used those dates to play nine boards. Now, she has a new date to remember after winning $50,000 for a second time. Her first $50,000 top-prize win came in 1993.

She didn’t realize her big win until the day following the drawing. The loyal player checked the winning numbers in her daily newspaper and discovered she held the lucky ticket. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I checked it 15 times before believing it.” She has kept news of her exciting win quiet, only sharing it with one friend.

The Charles County resident, who runs a small childcare operation, plans to pay bills with her prize. A vacation trip to Paris may also be in the works, she said, but her priority is paying off bills. In addition to being grateful about her double win, the happy woman is also grateful for big family. The tally of family members includes 27 total children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Her lucky Lottery retailer, Westlake Liquors, also shares in the big win. The Charles County business will receive a $500 bonus for selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket.

