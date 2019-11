UPDATE: Maryland State Police Locate Suspect and Vehicle from Prince George’s County Hit and Run in North Carolina

UPDATE 11/28/19 : Maryland State Police CRASH Team investigators have located the vehicle and the driver involved in the Prince George’s County hit and run fatal which occurred last week.

The suspected driver, driving a white and green 2017 Freightliner Cascadia at the time of the crash, is not being identified at this time. Charges in the incident are pending review by the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

The victim, identified as Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, Maryland was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

After the incident occurred, police received multiple phone calls from witnesses, which led investigators to the location of the suspected truck in Greensboro, North Carolina. Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians are currently working with investigators to process evidence.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Maryland state troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting the body of the female victim, later identified as Hyppolite, was visible to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area of northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198. Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery of the female victim.

The preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198 that continued to travel north on Interstate 95. State police investigators were able to determine the vehicle that struck the pedestrian by the debris collected from the scene. The call came from a witness who waited for assistance to arrive. Troopers responded and found the female victim to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area with obvious injuries. The striking vehicle and driver fled the scene. The injured female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Prince George’s County and Fire Medical Services Department.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team is actively investigating the incident while consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Assistance has also been provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Greensboro County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



Maryland State Police have identified the victim in the fatal hit-and-run that occurred Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Prince George’s County.

The deceased victim is identified as Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, Maryland. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hyppolite was a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a Freightliner Cascadia on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198 that continued to travel north on Interstate 95. State police investigators were able to determine the vehicle that struck Hyppolite by the debris collected from the scene.

The call came from a witness who waited for assistance to arrive. Troopers responded and found Hyppolite to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area with obvious injuries. The striking vehicle and driver fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Prince George’s County and Fire Medical Services Department.

State police investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Callers may remain anonymous.

The vehicle that is being sought in this case is a Freightliner Cascadia between the years of 2008-2019. There are two models of this vehicle a Sleeper Cab and a Day Cab.

Pictures of each model are provided below. State police investigators are looking for one of these models and the truck should be missing one whole front headlight assembly that was left at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a female body visible to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area of northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198. Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery of a body.

The preliminary investigation indicates the female victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a Freightliner Cascadia on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198 that continued to travel north on Interstate 95. State police investigators were able to determine the vehicle that struck the pedestrian by the debris collected from the scene. The call came from a witness who waited for assistance to arrive. Troopers responded and found the female victim to the right of the shoulder in the grassy area with obvious injuries. The striking vehicle and driver fled the scene. The injured female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Prince George’s County and Fire Medical Services Department.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to assist trooper’s from the College Park Barrack with the investigation. Emergency service personnel from the Prince George’s County Fire Department provided assistance at the scene along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The two right lanes on northbound Interstate 95 remain closed in the area where the body was discovered as troopers continue their investigation. State police investigators are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101. This investigation is still active and ongoing.



The Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of a body early Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

According to a preliminary investigation, shortly after 7:30 a.m. this morning a motorist reported a female body on the shoulder of Interstate 95 North near Route 198. Troopers from the College Park Barrack reported to the scene and confirmed the discovery of a body.

The Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department declared the victim deceased at the scene. Investigators from the Maryland State Police remain at the scene. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

The two right lanes on I-95 North were closed in the area where the body was discovered.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-2101.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.