Eddy Ronald Requilman Jr., 48, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by family.

Eddy was born October 27, 1971 in Cheverly, Maryland to Eddy and Deborah (Childress) Requilman.

Eddy worked as a general contractor for over 30 years before joining the Local 100 Sheet Metal Union where he was employed as a sheet metal worker. In his spare time, Eddy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, video games and mastering cornhole. Eddy was a true “jack of all trades”, as he could build and fix anything he set his mind to.

On April, 9, 2001 Eddy married the love of his life, Amy Requilman. Over the course of their 28 year relationship, they raised four beautiful children; Tommy, Jessica, Taylor and Jenna. He is survived by his wife, children and grandson, Warren. Eddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend who will be truly missed by many. Eddy was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Requilman.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 10 till the time of services at 12 Noon. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highland Memorial Gardens.