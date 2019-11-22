Charles County Arts Alliance Awards Over $76,000 in Grants

On Saturday, November 16, the Charles County Arts Alliance held its Annual Gala to award $71,334 to 21 area schools and 18 nonprofit organizations to enhance their programs in the fields of visual, performance and literary arts. The funds will be used to present a myriad of cultural programs and events in Charles County, as well as workshops, demonstrations, concerts, theatrical performances, international programs and literary development.

In addition, $5,000 was awarded to the Charles County Board of Education to fund a project to bring in clinicians and artists to work with the middle and high school bands, orchestras, and choirs in preparation for performance assessment concerts. This program was funded with great success in the two previous school years, with the decision between the Arts Alliance and the Board of Education to continue the same opportunity for a third year.

The Arts Grant Program has been the focal point of the Arts Alliance since the volunteer nonprofit organization was founded in 1987. The purpose of the Program is to enhance the quality of cultural life for the citizens of Charles County, and help make it a more vibrant, exciting and diverse place to live. The grants are awarded on an annual competitive basis following an application process and review by the Arts Alliance Grant Committee, comprised of Board members and local citizens.

Congratulations to the FY 2020 Grant Recipients:

Arts In Education Grants

Archbishop Neale School

Arthur Middleton Elementary School

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Berry Elementary School

Charles County Board of Education

Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School

Dr. James Craik Elementary School

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

Gale-Bailey Elementary School

Grace Lutheran Church and School

Indian Head Elementary School

J.C. Parks Elementary School

John Hanson Middle School

J.P. Ryon Elementary School

Malcolm Elementary School

Mary B. Neal Elementary School

Mary H. Matula Elementary School

North Point High School

St. Charles Children’s Learning Center

St. Charles High School

Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School

Community Arts Development Grants

Charles County Department of Aging and Human Resources

Charles County Freedom Landing

Charles County Public Library

Charles County Youth Orchestra

Chesapeake Choral Arts Society

Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland

Christ Church, La Plata

College of Southern Maryland

College of Southern Maryland Foundation

Friends of Chapman State Park

Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities

Korean American Cultural Arts Foundation

Life Journeys Writers Guild

Mattawoman Creek Art Center

Music Teachers Association of Charles County

Nanjemoy Community Center

Port Tobacco Players

Steam Onward

The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. Funding for the grants was provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and, in part, by the Charles County Charitable Trust. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.

