Charles County Arts Alliance Awards Over $76,000 in Grants

On Saturday, November 16, the Charles County Arts Alliance held its Annual Gala to award $71,334 to 21 area schools and 18 nonprofit organizations to enhance their programs in the fields of visual, performance and literary arts. The funds will be used to present a myriad of cultural programs and events in Charles County, as well as workshops, demonstrations, concerts, theatrical performances, international programs and literary development.
In addition, $5,000 was awarded to the Charles County Board of Education to fund a project to bring in clinicians and artists to work with the middle and high school bands, orchestras, and choirs in preparation for performance assessment concerts. This program was funded with great success in the two previous school years, with the decision between the Arts Alliance and the Board of Education to continue the same opportunity for a third year.
The Arts Grant Program has been the focal point of the Arts Alliance since the volunteer nonprofit organization was founded in 1987. The purpose of the Program is to enhance the quality of cultural life for the citizens of Charles County, and help make it a more vibrant, exciting and diverse place to live. The grants are awarded on an annual competitive basis following an application process and review by the Arts Alliance Grant Committee, comprised of Board members and local citizens.
Congratulations to the FY 2020 Grant Recipients:
Arts In Education Grants
- Archbishop Neale School
- Arthur Middleton Elementary School
- Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
- Berry Elementary School
- Charles County Board of Education
- Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School
- Dr. James Craik Elementary School
- Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School
- Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
- Gale-Bailey Elementary School
- Grace Lutheran Church and School
- Indian Head Elementary School
- J.C. Parks Elementary School
- John Hanson Middle School
- J.P. Ryon Elementary School
- Malcolm Elementary School
- Mary B. Neal Elementary School
- Mary H. Matula Elementary School
- North Point High School
- St. Charles Children’s Learning Center
- St. Charles High School
- Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School
Community Arts Development Grants
- Charles County Department of Aging and Human Resources
- Charles County Freedom Landing
- Charles County Public Library
- Charles County Youth Orchestra
- Chesapeake Choral Arts Society
- Children’s Voices of Southern Maryland
- Christ Church, La Plata
- College of Southern Maryland
- College of Southern Maryland Foundation
- Friends of Chapman State Park
- Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities
- Korean American Cultural Arts Foundation
- Life Journeys Writers Guild
- Mattawoman Creek Art Center
- Music Teachers Association of Charles County
- Nanjemoy Community Center
- Port Tobacco Players
- Steam Onward
The mission of the Charles County Arts Alliance is to stimulate, promote, encourage and provide recognition of the arts and the creative spirit in Charles County. Funding for the grants was provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and, in part, by the Charles County Charitable Trust. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit www.charlescountyarts.org.